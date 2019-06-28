Sports Thursday June 27th Sports Director Nick James

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel almost left his job for political reasons after his team beat Argentina 3-1 in March in a friendly game in Madrid. One day before he faces Lionel Messi again — this time in the quarterfinals of the Copa América — Dudamel was more relaxed Thursday about his own future despite his concerns about the troubles at home.

Three months ago Dudamel threatened to resign after a representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó published pictures showing Dudamel and players with the representative after the match in Spain. The images were politically used as a sign of support of the players for the movement against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.