Sports Thursday FFX Chavez Dominates 2nd Half to Beat Monache, FFX Liberty @ Ridgeview Preview, NCAA College Local Players Playing, BC Recap Scrimmage.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's operating under the assumption that Ezekiel Elliott will miss regular-season games because of a holdout, but doesn't think his star running back will be absent for all of them.

The Cowboys passed the most significant benchmark in Elliott's absence so far with their preseason finale, a 17-15 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, the 35th day of a holdout that has covered training camp and all four exhibitions.