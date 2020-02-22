Sports Friday Valley Soccer Championships, Girls CIF Playoffs, Bakersfield 10U Ballers, Condors Hosting SD Gulls.

Bill Dennis remembers the stories his father-in-law Bill Wheatley would tell about playing in the 1936 Olympics.

It was the first time basketball was a medal sport in the international event, and the United States won gold in Berlin. As team captain, Wheatley went up to the podium during the medal ceremony and received the Olympic wreath and first basketball gold medal from James Naismith, who invented the game. His teammates each received their medals afterward.