Sports Friday SSL Arvin Bears Players Doing Work On And Off the Field, SSL Mcfarland Cougars, BC Football QB Battle.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run with two outs in the 13th inning to give the Oakland Athletics a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Mark Canha had three hits, including a homer, and Marcus Semien also went deep as Oakland beat the AL West leaders for the second consecutive night to move within a half-game of Tampa Bay for the league's second wild card.