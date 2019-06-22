Sports Friday June 21st With Sports Director Nick James

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore and Mac Williamson all homered to help Seattle build a big lead, and the Mariners held off Baltimore's comeback in a 10-9 win Friday night that handed the Orioles their 10th straight loss.

Mallex Smith reached base five times, stole two bases and scored four runs to help the Mariners take a 10-3 lead in the fifth inning.