Sports BC Football Practice, MLB Dodgers Win again late, FFX Preview SSL Chavez, SSL Taft Tomorrow, Train Robbers Force game three Thursday in the best of three

BALTIMORE (AP) — Having deflated the Baltimore Orioles' spirit with an unprecedented show of power, the New York Yankees bid farewell to Camden Yards for 2019 after going 10-0 in a ballpark that simply could not contain their fence-busting lineup.

Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the Yankees' long-ball outburst against Baltimore reached historical proportions Wednesday night in a 14-2 blowout that extended New York's winning streak to eight games.