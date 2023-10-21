(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Kings fans entering the Golden 1 Center for Fan Fest on Saturday were met with team memorabilia from the last ten decades in addition to a display showcasing the team’s new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform.

“This season signifies the 100-year anniversary of our franchise and the team’s new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform was designed to celebrate this momentous occasion,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart in a press release. “The uniform has reimagined one of the most iconic jerseys in NBA history, the 1968 Cincinnati Royals road uniform, and we are excited to share it with our fans.”

The Sacramento Kings unveiled their new NBA City Edition jersey on Oct. 21./Sacramento Kings

The updated design reportedly blends the historic Royals and Kings colors, prominently featuring royal blue, the team’s primary color for seven decades, mixed with the organization’s newly updated gray.

In addition, the new jersey’s anthem tag pays tribute to the franchise’s heritage by displaying various crown logos, a cherished secondary symbol that has been an integral part of the team’s identity since the days of Rochester, according to the King’s organization. The shorts also showcase the modern ball lion logo in “legacy colors.”

The official City Edition collection, featuring the uniform and assorted apparel, will be available at the Kings Team Store and online at KingsTeamStore.com on Nov. 2.

The uniform is scheduled to debut on Nov. 10 during the team’s first NBA in-season tournament game, and the court is expected to debut on Nov. 29 for the home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.