Rodgers’ 6 TDs leads Packers to 42-24 win over Raiders

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders meet after the Packers beat the Raiders 42-24 at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY (KRON) — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers ran all over the Oakland Raiders’ defense Sunday morning at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers’ six touchdowns led the Packers to a 42-24 home victory.

The Silver and Black was first to get on the board with a field goal, but Green Bay quickly answered with a touchdown of its own.

Oakland was at the 2-yard line with a little under two minutes left in the first half when things got ugly.

Derek Carr fumbled in the end zone for a touchback, giving the Packers the ball at the 20-yard line.

What could have been a 17-14 lead for the Raiders heading into the locker room, quickly turned into a 21-10 lead for the Packers after Rodgers went endzone to endzone in less than two minutes.

Green Bay scored with 12 seconds left in the half, marking its second touchdown in a span of three minutes and 15 seconds.

Oakland picked up 10 more points after a touchdown and field goal, but the defense was unable to tame Rodgers.

Rodgers finished with a 158.3 passer rating for the first time in his career, throwing for an impressive 429 yards on 25-of-31 passing.

Carr was 22-of-28 for 293 yards with two TDs, one interception and a 119.2 passer rating.

Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller had seven receptions for 126 yards and two TDs, and running back Josh Jacobs had 21 carries for 124 yards.

The Packers improve to 6-1 and remain in first place in the NFC North.

The Raiders fell to 3-3.