Rob Gronkowski returns from retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the NFL.

Gronkowski announced his retirement in 2019, but will now be traded by the Patriots to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, the league tweeted.

The tight end has remained in the spotlight, as he became the WWE 24/7 champion earlier this month during the franchise’s Wrestlemania event.

Brady made headlines last month when the longtime Patriots quarterback decided to leave New England for Tampa Bay.