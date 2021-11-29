Roadrunners to compete in National Invitational Volleyball Championship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University, Bakersfield women’s volleyball team has officially put their stake in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) after accepting their invitation Sunday night.

The NIVC is a nationwide postseason tournament comprised of 31 NCAA Division I volleyball teams put on by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The 31 teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket.

The Roadrunners finished this season with the highest win rate since joining the NCAA’s Division I at .643 percent with an overall record of 18-10 and a Big West Conference record of 11-9. The Roadrunners joined Division I in 2007. This will be their third postseason appearance in NCAA tournaments, but the first appearance in the NIVC since being brought back in 2017.

The Roadrunners will take to the road and battle the Weber State University Wildcats (20-9, 13-3 Big Sky Conference) on their home court in Ogden, Utah on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.