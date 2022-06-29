WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday.

The Pirates ended a five-game losing streak.

Reynolds had a two-run homer in the first inning off Paolo Espino and a solo drive in the sixth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2).

Edwards exited with two runners on base in the seventh, giving way to Kyle Finnegan.

After Ke’Bryan Hayes struck out, Reynolds launched Finnegan’s elevated sinker into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer that put the Pirates up 8-6. Prior to that shot, Pittsburgh was 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position in the series.

Reynolds struck out swinging in the ninth when he came up with a chance to tie the major league record of four home runs in a game.

The six RBIs are a career high for Reynolds, who became the second Pirates player to homer three times in a game this season. Jack Suwinski did it June 19 against San Francisco.

Reynolds is hitting .337 (34 of 101) with 19 RBIs this month and has hit eight of his 15 home runs in June.

Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates denied Washington its first three-game sweep since June 14-16 of last year at home against Pittsburgh. Yadiel Hernandez homered for the Nationals, who stranded 10 runners and had won three in a row and six of eight.

Chase De Jong (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Rookie Yerry De Los Santos worked the ninth for his first career save.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up five runs in four-plus innings, allowing nine hits and four walks while striking out four. Espino allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings, including Vogelbach’s solo homer in the fourth.

RARE RULING

Pittsburgh scored its fourth run in unusual fashion. With one out in the fifth inning and the score tied at 3, Hoy Park was on second and Suwinski was on the third. ayes lined to Washington first baseman Josh Bell as both runners took off. Bell threw to third baseman Ehire Adrianza, who tagged Park and then stepped on the base. Umpires invoked the “fourth out” rule, since Washington did not ask for an appeal before leaving the field. Since Suwinski crossed the plate before Park was tagged, his run counted even though he hadn’t tagged up.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Jake Marisnick was 1 for 4 for Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday in his first rehabilitation assignment game since undergoing left thumb surgery May 12. … OF Ben Gamel (left hamstring), INF Kevin Newman (left groin strain) and 1B/DH Yoshi Tsutsugo (lumbar muscle strain) all continued rehab assignments with Indianapolis on Tuesday. … INF/OF Tucupita Marcano (Covid-19), LHP Dillon Peters (back strain) and RHP Duane Underwood Jr. (Covid-19) began rehab assignments Tuesday at Double-A Altoona.

Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sanchez (cervical nerve impingement) allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday in a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester. … RHP Mason Thompson (biceps strain) threw two scoreless innings Tuesday for Rochester.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (1-7, 4.14 ERA) gets the ball as Pittsburgh returns home Thursday to begin a four-game series against Milwaukee.

Nationals: Washington has Thursday off. RHP Josiah Gray (6-4, 3.82) starts Friday in the opener of a four-game series against Miami as the Nationals’ homestand continues.

___

