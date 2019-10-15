Patriots release QB Cody Kessler

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Bakersfield native and Centennial High School graduate Cody Kessler, has been released by the New England Patriots, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Kessler was signed by the New England Patriots three weeks ago. Kessler was listed as third on the quarterback depth chart backing up starter Tom Brady.

According to an NBC Sports Boston report, Kessler was cut by the Patriots to make room on the roster for players returning from injury — tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson.

Kessler signed with the Patriots on Sept. 25.