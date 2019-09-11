Report: Former Raider Antonio Brown accused of rape

(KRON) – Former Raiders’ wide receiver, Antonio Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping his personal trainer, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit filed in Florida states the first claim happened in June 2017.

The woman claims, “Brown exposed himself and kissed without her consent.”

Brown went on to beg his trainer if she would continue to work for him.

The next claim happened on May 20, 2018.

The report states, “Brown cornered (her) forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

This report comes after multiple problems surfaced with the Oakland Raiders organization.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

