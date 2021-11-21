Ravens’ Jackson inactive against Bears because of illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks with a towel on his head during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of an illness.

Jackson’s absence is a huge blow for the Ravens (6-3) as they try to bounce back from a loss at Miami and maintain their slim lead in the AFC North over Pittsburgh (5-3-1), with Cincinnati (5-4) and Cleveland (5-5) not far behind.

With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley is set to make his first career start. A second-year pro from Utah, Huntley has appeared in four games.

Jackson, the 2019 MVP, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness wasn’t COVID-19. Jackson occasionally has missed practice this season but has played in every game.

The Ravens already had ruled out his top target, with Marquise Brown missing the game because of a thigh injury. Brown has 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL