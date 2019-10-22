Raiders legend Willie Brown dies at 78

OAKLAND (KRON) – Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Brown has passed away at the age of 78.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Brown’s death on Tuesday.
Al Davis acquired Brown for the Raiders in a trade from Denver in 1967 in one of the best moves he made during his Hall of Fame career running the Raiders.
Brown went on to have a brilliant career over 12 years with Oakland, highlighted by his 75-yard interception return for a touchdown against Minnesota that helped the Raiders win their first Super Bowl following the 1976 season.
He stayed a Raider until 1978 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.
There was no cause of death released but Brown had been dealing with cancer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
