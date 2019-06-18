PodcastOne Sports Now: ‘No Egos on This Team.’

United States’ Carli Lloyd, center, celebrates with Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson, right, after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Soccer fans who think the U.S. Women’s National Team is running up the score and celebrating too much against weaker teams may be missing the point.

Veteran FOX announcer JP Dellacamera says playing full-speed for 90 minutes is the best way to keep a deep and talented squad happy and prepared for the tough challenges ahead, beginning with Sweden in this week’s final group match.

“Every one of these U.S. players could be starters on every other team in the tournament,” Dellacamera tells PodcastOne Sports Now tells co-host Jim Litke. “That’s how deep they are.”

Also on the show: co-host Tim Dahlberg and AP golf writer Doug Ferguson wrap up an emotional U.S. open win by first-timer Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach

.