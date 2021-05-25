Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds

Goaltenders Cal Petersen of the US makes a save during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between United States and Kazakhstan at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship.

Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52.

“We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said. “This is a fun group to be around. A lot of them are playing their first time internationally and their pride and work ethic shows.”

Kazakhstan lost for the first time in the tournament after winning its first two group-play games in overtime. Goaltender Nikita Boyarkin finished with 49 saves.

Denmark needed an overtime goal from Markus Lauridsen to beat Great Britain 3-2 in overtime. Julian Jakobsen and Nicklas Jensen also scored for the Danes.

Sweden faced off against Switzerland and Finland played Norway in the late games in Riga, Latvia, which became host after the IIHF moved the tournament from Minsk, Belarus.

