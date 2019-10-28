Patriots re-sign Cody Kessler after releasing him nearly 2 weeks ago

This is a 2019 photo of Cody Kessler of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(KGET) — The New England Patriots announced they have re-signed quarterback Cody Kessler after releasing him on Oct. 15.

The Kern County native was listed third on the quarterback depth chart before being released to make room on the New England roster for players returning from injuries.

Kessler was inactive for three games for the Patriots.

Kessler’s time as a free agent was short, but he didn’t pack up according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots are signing back QB Cody Kessler, source said. He stayed in the New England area since being released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

Kessler was initially drafted as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and stayed there through the 2017 season. He has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kessler is a Centennial High School graduate and attended college at the University of Southern California.