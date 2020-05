A pair of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s autographed, game-worn shoes were sold for a record $560,000 in an online auction, according to Sotheby’s.

The shoes were by Jordan in 1985 during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.

The Air Jordan 1s were Jordan’s first ever signature shoes and were projected to be sold for anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000.

The previous world record for shoes sold in an auction was $437,000 for a pair of the 1972 Nike “Moon Shoes.”