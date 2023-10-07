(KRON) — The highly-anticipated matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) and Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take place on Sunday Night Football with a 5:20 p.m. kickoff.

Cowboys fans, dubbed as “America’s Team” have a large fanbase across the country even outside of Texas. It appears that will be on display Sunday night in Santa Clara, says one ticket retailer.

Roughly 36 percent of the Levi’s Stadium crowd will be Cowboys fans, according to secondary market ticket seller Vivid Seats. 49ers fans are expected to make up roughly 64 percent of the crowd.

It is no surprise a large number of Cowboys fans are expected to invade the 49ers’ home stadium. They are called “America’s Team” for a reason. On top of that, some Cowboys fans may see this as a “revenge” game — considering San Francisco has ended Dallas’ season two years in a row.

The NFC rivals have had a long history dating back to the 1970s. San Francisco eliminated Dallas in the 2021 NFC Wild Card Game and 2022 NFC Divisional Game.

The 49ers are no stranger to a sea of fans from the opposing team invading a home team’s stadium. That’s because 49ers fans did that to the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 2 away matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Videos posted on social media showed SoFi Stadium was an overwhelming majority of 49ers fans. However, it is highly unlikely that many Cowboys fans show up to Levi’s Stadium.

Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast uses data to project how the rooting interest will be split at a number of major sporting events.

“Using an algorithm that explores our proprietary data, Vivid Seats can project which team will win the battle in the crowd–and potentially help prevail on the scoreboard,” the ticket retailer wrote.