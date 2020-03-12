Orioles star Trey Mancini has surgery for colon cancer

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini underwent surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon.

The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy, team officials said. Lab results and the timetable for Mancini’s recovery will not be known until next week.

Mancini left the team on Saturday. The Orioles provided few details at the time, except to say he was slated to undergo “a non-baseball medical procedure.”

In a statement released by the team Thursday, Mancini said, “The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. … I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”

Mancini, who turns 28 next Wednesday, batted .291 with 35 home runs last season while playing the outfield, at first base and as a designated hitter.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully, and we can’t wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said.

