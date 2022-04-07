BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday is opening day for Major League Baseball, but not all teams are playing. This year’s matchups are split into two days.

Thursday’s schedule:

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 11:20 p.m. PST

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. PST

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 p.m. PST

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets, 4:05 p.m. PST

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds, 5:08 p.m. PST

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros, 6:38 p.m. PST

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres, 6:40 p.m. PST

Friday’s Schedule:

New Your Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox, 10:05 p.m. PST (originally scheduled for Thursday, postponed due to weather)

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox, 10:10 p.m. PST

Philidelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics, 12:05 p.m. PST

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 12:10 p.m. PST

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:10 p.m. PST (originally scheduled for Thursday, postponed due to weather)

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:10 p.m. PST

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins, 1:35 p.m. PST

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers, 4:07 p.m. PST

This year’s opening day is starting later this year due to the 99 day MLB lockout that finally came to an end on March 10 when the Major League Baseball Players Association reached a new collective bargaining agreement with the MLB.

But this is not the first time the MLB has had to push back opening day. Labor disputes also postponed opening day in 1972, 1990 and 1995.