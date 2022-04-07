BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday is opening day for Major League Baseball, but not all teams are playing. This year’s matchups are split into two days.
Thursday’s schedule:
- Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 11:20 p.m. PST
- Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. PST
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 p.m. PST
- Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets, 4:05 p.m. PST
- Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds, 5:08 p.m. PST
- Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros, 6:38 p.m. PST
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres, 6:40 p.m. PST
Friday’s Schedule:
- New Your Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox, 10:05 p.m. PST (originally scheduled for Thursday, postponed due to weather)
- Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox, 10:10 p.m. PST
- Philidelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics, 12:05 p.m. PST
- Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 12:10 p.m. PST
- Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:10 p.m. PST (originally scheduled for Thursday, postponed due to weather)
- Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:10 p.m. PST
- San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins, 1:35 p.m. PST
- Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers, 4:07 p.m. PST
This year’s opening day is starting later this year due to the 99 day MLB lockout that finally came to an end on March 10 when the Major League Baseball Players Association reached a new collective bargaining agreement with the MLB.
But this is not the first time the MLB has had to push back opening day. Labor disputes also postponed opening day in 1972, 1990 and 1995.