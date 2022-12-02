SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Two words have echoed through the city of Shafter for the past week.

As the trains roll in, as neighbors pass each other on the street, the city whispers: Valley Champions.

“This town loves its football program,” Shafter High School head coach Jerald Pierucci said.

High school football runs deep in the community of just over 20,000. It’s been waiting a long time for this.

“People have been born and died and never seen a section championship at Shafter,” Pierucci said.

The Generals’ last Valley Championship was in 1955. The 67 years since then have seen close-but-not-quites, really good teams, and really bad ones. Judging by the roar of the crowd, you wouldn’t know the difference.

“Every Friday night these stands are packed,” Pierucci, also a Shafter alumnus, said. “I’ve been here when Shafter was 2-7 playing Wasco and it’s standing-room only.”

That’s because to this city, football means more than the scoreboard, the record, even the banners and championships.

“It’s a small-knit town, so everyone on Thursday is saying, ‘Hey, are you going to the game tomorrow?’” Shafter mayor pro tem Chad Givens said. “Everyone on Saturday (says), ‘Hey, did you see what happened in the game yesterday?’ We all have the same places we go, we eat at, we commune with.”

Generals football is Shafter, and Shafter is Generals football. The Generals’ return to the peak of the Central Section has been everything this city has dreamed of.

“There’s a lot of pride here,” Pierucci said. “To be able to bring that back, and you’re starting to see a lot more people put the Shafter bumper stickers on their cars, it’s special. It’s cool.”

Shafter isn’t done. The team will hit the road against Walnut High School in pursuit of its first-ever state championship. In many ways, in the eyes of the city, the Generals have already won.