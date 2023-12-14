BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 9th annual Hot Stove Dinner benefiting CSUB Baseball announced the six-time MLB All-Star, guest speaker for the event earlier this week.

The California State University of Bakersfield Athletics Department was proud to line up Nomar Garciaparra for guest speaking at this year’s Hot Stove Dinner, the annual baseball fundraiser. The dinner is set for Jan. 26, 2024 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can expect festivities such as a presentation of 2024 Roadrunner baseball scholar-athletes and coaches, dinner, open bar and a Q&A with Nomar Garciaparra.

Organizers say the event will feature a silent auction for items like sports memorabilia, vacation getaways, gourmet meals and more. Each ticket or sponsorship package includes admittance to the open bar and a meal by Lino’s Catering.

Organizers say all benefits of the event will go to the CSUB Baseball program. Please note that parking is across the street from the event venue.