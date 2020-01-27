NBA postpones Tuesday’s scheduled Lakers game following Bryant’s death

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2015 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The NBA announced that Tuesday’s scheduled Lakers game against the LA Clippers has been postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant, Bryant’s daughter and seven others Sunday..

The league issued a statement:

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.” National Basketball Association statement

The Lakers issued a statement late Monday afternoon. In the organization’s first public statement since Bryant’s death, the team thanked the public for an outpouring of support.