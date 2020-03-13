NASCAR postpones Atlanta, Homestead races

NASCAR announced Friday that it has postponed this weekend’s races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend’s races at Homestead-Miami Speedway because of COVID-19. No makeup dates have been set.

NASCAR stated: “NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

NASCAR and IndyCar were among the few sports planning to compete this weekend after several sports and events were either postponed or canceled because of COVID-19. IndyCar announced it has canceled all events through April.

Augusta National Golf Club announced Friday morning that the Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 9-12, has been postponed.

The Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, announced Friday that the event has been moved to Sept. 14.

In a letter to fans Thursday night, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated: “This hiatus will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when, it becomes safe for all concerned.”

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that it would delay the regular season “by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.” Opening day had been scheduled for March 26.

The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournament, turning March Madness into March Sadness, and all spring sport championships, including some events that would not be held until after Memorial Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated Thursday that there were 1,215 total cases of COVID-19 (both confirmed and presumptive awaiting test results) in the United States with 36 deaths. The CDC stated that 42 states and the District of Columbia reported cases.

Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer and car owner Joe Falk were among those who tweeted about the news Friday:

We want to race as much as you want us to race but this is the right decision. This is so much bigger than sports right now and the health and safety of our fans, industry members and the overall public is top priority. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 13, 2020

Damn it!!!!!!!! — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) March 13, 2020

We want to race but if we do and even one person gets sick or worse its not worth it. Nascar cant ignore what the rest of the world is going thru. Hopefully we can run Texas — Joefalk 33 (@Joefalk33) March 13, 2020