Michael Pittman Jr. selected by Indianapolis Colts in 2nd round of NFL Draft

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr has been selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Pittman Jr., the son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman Sr., spent part of his childhood growing up in Kern County before attending Valencia and Oaks Christian high schools.

The Colts selected Pittman Jr. with the 34th overall pick.

The team recently added former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. Pittman will be a new target for Rivers and joins Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the depth chart.

At USC, Pittman Jr. caught 171 passes for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns and was a Biletnikoff Award finalist in during his senior season.

Bakersfield native Jordan Love was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round Thursday night.