Medal predictions for the Beijing Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two hip-hop icons are set to take the stage in Fresno this May, the Fresno Convention Center announced Monday.

Prolific rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 along with special guest Warren G will be making a stop at Selland Arena in Fresno for a stop on their "Mount Westmore" tour.