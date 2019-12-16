Mavs star Doncic won’t play at Bucks because of ankle injury

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) reacts after injuring his ankle as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends him during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic didn’t make the trip to Milwaukee and will miss the game against the Bucks after spraining his right ankle against Miami.

The club listed the 20-year-old as not with the team on the preliminary injury report for the visit to the Bucks on Monday night. Doncic’s absence means the reigning rookie of the year will miss the first of two meetings with 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Doncic was injured in the opening minutes of a 122-118 overtime loss to Miami on Saturday when his right foot landed on a foot of Heat guard Kendrick Nunn. The Mavericks rallied from 24 points down without their injured star and had the lead in the final minute of regulation.

It will be the first missed game of the season for Doncic, who is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He missed 10 games his rookie season, mostly because of nagging minor injuries.

___

