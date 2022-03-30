EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- All eyes are on Augusta as the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins Wednesday morning. This morning, the top women’s amateur golfers in the world will be teeing off.

The first two rounds, Wednesday and Thursday, will be played at Champions Retreat in Evans. Friday, all the players get a round at Augusta National. Those who make the cut play in the finals on Saturday.

Many are excited to watch golf, but over the last few years we’ve seen many start to pick up the game as well.

Daniel Seawell is a golf coach and owner of Houndslake Country Club in Aiken. He said they’ve seen more golfers since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We learned very early on that you could socially distance, play our game and you could do it in a safe way. And, you know, golf allows for that. I think it relieves stress, allows you to get outside. It allows you to do something we desperately needed. We needed to have more fun,” said Seawell.

Natalie Srinivasan, a student of his, competed in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament. Seawell said more young girls are picking up the sport after being inspired by the ANWA tournament.

“And it represents dreams for all golfers. Especially for young female golfers. I think it inspires them. It encourages them to play the game, to pick up the game and chase their own dreams.”

Gates open to patrons at 7:30 a.m. and first tee time is at 8:30 a.m.