AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka will take a two-shot lead into the third round on a soggy Saturday at the 87th Masters Tournament.

Jon Rahm, No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, completed the second nine Saturday morning to card a second round 69 to draw within two of Koepka (-12), who finished his round on Friday.

Patrons watch in the rain on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

“Same mindset,” Koepka said. “Got me this far, so it should be all right on Saturday, Sunday. It’s just up to me whether I play good or not. Simple. I like the way I’m playing. It’s just — I’ve seen it coming for a little bit so I’m very pleased.”

Jon Rahm of Spain talks with his caddie Adam Hayes on the 13th hole during the continuation of the weather delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Four shots back is Sam Bennett, the U.S. Amateur champion.

“Now it’s time for me to go out and enjoy, soak it all in, be able to play the weekend at the Masters,” Bennett said. “I mean, growing up as a kid, if you would have told me that, I would have said you’re probably crazy.”

“I don’t think I’ll be too nervous out there come the weekend,” he continued. “I’ll just be out there enjoying it, soaking it in. If I play good, I play good and if I play bad, I go back to my home school and compete in my home tournament Thursday.”

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Saturday morning marked the final walk up No. 18 for Augusta native and 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize. He was through 16 when play was suspended on Friday.

“It’s just unbelievable, surreal,” Mize said after completing his 40th Masters. “Words don’t do it justice to have won here and played here for 40 years. Pretty incredible.”

“I mean, the fans were great. To get a reception like that and weather like this, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect that at all.”

Larry Mize waves to patrons on the 18th green during the continuation of the weather delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“t’s amazing to win the Masters and then to do it in that fashion (chipping in at No. 11 during a sudden death playoff) kind of just enhanced it,” Mize continued. “So it was — it’s hard to put into words. It’s been a tremendous blessing to have won here. It has changed my life for the better, no doubt.”

Mize said this week he will continue to attend the Champions Dinner and participate in the Par 3 Contest going forward.

Tiger Woods looks on from the 18th green during the continuation of the weather delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Five-time champion Tiger Woods extended his streak of never missing the cut at Augusta as a professional. He enters Saturday’s third round at +3.

Masters history was already made Saturday morning. At 63 years and six months, 1992 champion Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut at Augusta.

This story will be updated throughout the day.