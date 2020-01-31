Mariachi band honors Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center

LOS ANGELES — Mourning continues for Kobe Bryant as thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Flowers, candles, cards make up memorials outside the arena where Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The group of people sharing in their grief is as diverse as Los Angeles’ population. On Wednesday, a mariachi band performed to honor the late basketball legend.

When talking to media, Bryant would answer some questions in Spanish and was known to speak to several European players in their native language.

“He really embraced the Latino community. He did interviews in Spanish. L.A. is a mostly Latino community and they welcomed him with open arms when he came to L.A.,” Santiago Alberto, a mariachi band member said.

“He stayed a Laker. There probably was a few times when he probably wanted to be traded but he was a Los Angeles person at heart.”

At a recent game against the Lakers, Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic said Bryant heckled him in Slovenian.