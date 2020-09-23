Man United recruit Heath eager to play at Old Trafford again

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, United States forward Tobin Heath, left, passes the ball in front of Sweden defender Hanna Glas during the first half of a women’s international friendly soccer match in Columbus, Ohio. Tobin Heath will soon be hoping to play at Old Trafford again. The winger has more chance now she has signed for Manchester United, although the Women’s Super League team has yet to play in the stadium that has been home to the men’s side for 110 years. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

LONDON (AP) — Stepping back inside Old Trafford this week took Tobin Heath back eight years, to one of the wildest Olympic soccer matches ever played.

Heath remembers it as an “epic.” Three times the United States trailed Canada. Three times the game was leveled by the Americans before Alex Morgan sealed their passage to the final and a fourth Olympic title.

“It was bringing back a lot of memories and it’s just such an iconic venue for any footballer,” Heath said, recalling Monday’s trip to Manchester United’s stadium. “I was nerding out before and during the Olympics when we played there.”

Behind the two-time Olympic champion on this video call, there was even a Lego model of the stadium behind her waiting to be assembled.

Heath will soon be hoping to play at Old Trafford again. The winger has more chance now she has signed for Manchester United, although the Women’s Super League team has yet to play in the stadium that has been home to the men’s side for 110 years.

“The pitch just has like this iconic feeling about it,” Heath said. “It’s like almost elevated like it’s almost like a stage for the players.”

United didn’t even have a women’s team when the Olympics rolled into the northern English city in 2012. It was only reformed in 2018 after being scrapped 13 years earlier. Promotion was secured to the top division in its first season, and United has opened its second WSL campaign with a victory over Birmingham and draw with champion Chelsea.

“This is huge for a club like this to have a women’s team,” Heath said. “It’s so important for clubs with all this tradition, history, power, influence.”

After seven years at the Portland Thorns, the 32-year-old Heath is playing for a club outside of her homeland for the second time after spending time at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014.

The surroundings are unfamiliar but there will be many familiar American faces who signed for WSL teams in recent weeks. Fellow World Cup winner Christen Press also joined United. Across Manchester at City are Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis. And Tottenham last week added Morgan.

“I love to learn,” Heath said, “and I love to grow and push myself and at this point in my career it’s a great place to do it.”

Heath relied on recordings of English men’s games to get her soccer fix as a youngster.

“I would literally have to buy tapes of games … to educate myself on the league and the players,” she said.

She became hooked on Arsenal — a team she will now be playing against in the WSL.

“It’s definitely going to be a different feeling,” Heath said. “It already feels a little strange.”

Strange too for Heath that the scheduled November meeting with Arsenal will be at the Leigh Sports Village on the outskirts of Manchester rather than Old Trafford.

“I had all the feels when going back there,” she said, “and any footballer’s dream would be to play for Manchester United and to play at Old Trafford.”

