LOOKING AHEAD: Big professional sports weekend features several Kern County athletes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Remember back in May when the only sports game you could catch was game one of the 1988 World Series? That’s certainly no longer the case as this weekend, Kern County sports fans will be able to watch three major sporting events with ties to the Golden Empire.

Bakersfield native Derek Carr and 3-2 Las Vegas Raiders will face off against a Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The matchup was supposed to be in primetime, but was moved when Raider’s lineman Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19. Las Vegas became the fourth NFL team to have a player isolate with the novel virus. The start time is now at 1:05 pm on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, the team sent their entire offensive line and star safety Jonathan Abrams home for the last two days.

“It’s one of the weirdest things I’ve seen since I have been here, and y’all know I have seen some weird things in my time here,” said Carr.

“You have to have linemen to play so that we will have five on Sunday, and we will be ready to go,” said head coach Jon Gruden.

Tonight you can also catch Game 3 of the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers will once again take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Texas. Fans should expect a duel on the mound. Both pitchers are sporting a sub-three ERA in postseason play.

Finally, on this jam-packed sports weekend, Bakersfield’s own Kevin Harvick continues his championship hopes.

The overall points leader, fresh off a second-place finish, will race for his fourth consecutive checkered flag at the Texas Motor Speedway. You can catch that race on the NBC Sports Network Sunday afternoon.