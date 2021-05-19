WATCH: Silver Knights Jermaine Loewen suspended 4 games for slashing incident against Condors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Silver Knights forward Jermaine Loewen has been suspended for four games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game vs. the Bakersfield Condors on May 16.

Loewen will miss Henderson’s next four games, beginning with Game 1 of their Pacific Division semifinal series on Friday, May 21. If Henderson’s season ends before the suspension can be served to completion, the remainder would carry over to the next games for which Loewen is active on an AHL club roster.