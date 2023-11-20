BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors will be hosting the 25th annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday Nov. 25, according to organizers.

After the Condors score their first goal against Coachella’s Valley Firebirds, participants can throw their two stuffed animals towards the ice to be collected and donated to the United Way of Central Eastern California (formerly Kern County).

The stuffed animals go to dozens of local organization to help children in need during the holiday season and throughout the year.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the puck drops at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced between $12 and $50 and are available via AXS.com.