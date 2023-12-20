BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School held a ceremony on Wednesday for nine student athletes that are headed to the next level.

The Patriot faithful showed up on Dec. 20 to support their best athletes and congratulate them signing letters of intent to play college sports. The gym was packed at 1 p.m., as family and friends cheered words of encouragement.

Today was a time of reflection for players and coaches, looking back on the hard work that has put them in the position to play sports at the next level. Students committed to programs such as nearby CSUB and Cal Poly, to even going as far as Georgia or Oklahoma.

Play the video above to hear students’ thoughts on their special day.