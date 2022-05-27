VISALIA, Calif. (KGET) — Stockdale High School won the CIF Central Section Division I baseball championship Friday night beating Righetti High School, 10-1.

Stockdale entered the championship game at Visalia’s Valley Strong Ballpark as the No. 2 seed and coming off a victory against Liberty. Righetti has beaten Frontier High 4-1 in the previous round.

Stockdale roared back after giving up a run in the first inning off Mustangs starting pitcher Austin Charles. Charles was able to keep Righetti off the scoreboard after the rough first inning.

The Mustangs tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth with a hit from senior Adam Enyart.

Stockdale scored nine more runs in the next two innings thanks to a three-run home run from Ruben Rodriguez in the fifth inning and a grand slam by Austin Charles in the sixth inning.

Charles completed the game for the victory going seven innings and giving up one earned run in the first inning.

