Roadrunners Volleyball bests Cal Poly Mustangs for first time since 2012

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since 2012 the CSUB women’s volleyball team defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs and accomplished the feat in four sets.

The Roadrunners led the match 2-0 before losing the third set 12-25, but won a hard fought fourth set to close out the match 25-22.

Head Coach Giovana Melo was pleased with the team’s performance and explained why the Cal Poly Mustangs have been so successful in the past.

“Honestly, it was a very big team win for us. We had contributions from everyone in different ways especially from the serving line. Sure, there were moments of the game that a few players got important kills, but our serve/receive is what helped us win the match,” Melo said. “They (Mustangs) are just solid. Very disciplined. They play a faster offense so you have to serve very well to get them out of system and even when that happens they have great OH hitters who can still put the ball away in those situations.”

Middle blocker and redshirt junior Brooke Boiseau who landed six kills in the final set against the Mustangs and sealed the win for the Roadrunners. Boiseau finished the match with 13 kills, one ace, and three blocks.

“There was a lot of conversation about how we needed to bounce back and just play ourselves. We really lost ourselves in that set, but we knew we were capable,” Boiseau said. “We played amazing in the first and second sets, so it was all about regrouping and refocusing on what we needed to do instead of getting caught in the chaos of everything.”

The win brings Roadrunners to 17-8 overall and 10-7 in the Big West Conference.

Friday the Roadrunners will host University of Hawaii at Manoa for their final home game of the season.

Melo said consistency is key to get the win against the Big-West leaders.

“We have to be able to do it again in more consistent way. We have to play well for a longer period of time,” Melo said.