Ridgeview HS names Casey Quinn varsity head football coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgeview High School announced the hiring of Bakersfield College assistant coach Casey Quinn as its head football coach.

Quinn was most recently a wide receivers coach at Bakersfield College and has previous prep coaching experience as former coach of Chavez High School in Delano and McFarland High School.

“I am eager to get started and be a part of Ridgeview’s learning community,” Quinn said in a statement. “We are going to work very hard to develop a productive student-athlete in the classroom and outside of the classroom.”

School officials said Quinn will meet with his staff and new players next week.