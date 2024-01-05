BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wolfpack announced Thursday that the position of head football coach was no longer vacant.

On Jan. 4, Ridgeview Football officially hired former West Defensive Coordinator Nathan Claunch as the team’s new football head coach.

The Wolfpack have been in desperate need of a reset after going 9-23 over the last three seasons. He began coaching in Kern 13 years ago at Foothill High before making defensive coordinator stops at North, Centennial and most recently with the Vikings.

This is Claunch’s first head coaching job.