BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arena Football League is set to make a return and Bakersfield could potentially be joining the action.

The AFL announced on Tuesday the 16 locations that will have a team. Among these 16 are California, and according to TMZ, that California team may be playing in Bakersfield.

Long-time Bakersfield natives may remember the Bakersfield Blitz, the city’s local AFL team from years back. However, it has not yet been confirmed if that same team will return, or where the team is set to play.

Local officials 17 News spoke with Tuesday said the TMZ report was the first they heard of the AFL-Bakersfield reconnection.

The Arena Football League started in the late-1980s, filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and played its last games 2019.

According to a release from AFL, the league will be relaunching under new leadership in 2024. League president Anthony Rossi is set to join the league’s board of directors.

“We are elated to come out of hibernation and make this announcement official,” Rossi said in the release. “We believe we have assembled a world-class, operational team made up of C-Suite executives, expert sports trainers, football personnel, performance facilities, legal partners, professional team owners and former athletes.”

The AFL is also making history with newly appointed commissioner Lee A. Hutton III, the first Black commissioner to spearhead a professional sports league in the United States.

“The Arena Football League brand has always sat at the promontory of indoor football by offering gridiron entertainment, fast action, and iron tough athletes in conjunction with delivering a family fun fan experience that uniquely engages the pig skin enthusiast,” Hutton said in the release. “Ultimately, the professional sports brand speaks for itself and is proud to announce, ‘We are back!’”

Under Hutton’s leadership, the AFL will launch with 16 teams that will play 10 regular season games before postseason play, according to the release.

According to the AFL website, the league will be kicking off the season in April of 2024.