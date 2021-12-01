Renegades’ volleyball heads to state playoffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since 2018, the BC women’s volleyball team has not seen a state playoff birth, until now.

The Renegades solidified their spot in the state playoffs on Saturday after beating Orange Coast College.

The Renegades were undefeated in league play this season (12-0) and get to boast the title of Western State Conference Champions, with a overall record 22-1. Their only loss went to San Diego Mesa during the Santa Barbara tournament and then won 19 games in a row.

The Renegades averaged 12.21 kills, .274 hitting, 11.16 assists, 1.6 blocks, 20 digs and 2.25 aces per set this season. They rank fourth in the state.

Aly Dees and Kami Marion made First Team All-American/All-State, while Head Coach Carl Ferreira was named Western State Conference and SoCal Coach of the year.

The Bakersfield College Renegades will travel to Fresno to take on the American River College Beavers on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

The Beavers (22-6) is home to the player with the most kills per set in the state, Awelina Fakalata.

For more information on the state playoffs, click here.