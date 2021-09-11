Renegade football returns to Memorial Stadium with a dramatic home opener

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Renegades returned to the Memorial Stadium for the first time since late 2019 for Saturday’s home opener against El Camino College.

The Renegades defeated the Warriors 24-13 to capture their first victory in 665 days.

17 News broadcasted the entire evening starting with Taylor’s Tailgate – a 30-minute pregame show featuring notable Renegade alumni past and present.

BC, now 2-0 travels to Golden West College in Orange County for an afternoon game this coming Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News