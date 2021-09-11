Renegade football returns to Memorial Stadium with a dramatic home opener

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Renegades returned to the Memorial Stadium for the first time since late 2019 for Saturday’s home opener against El Camino College.

The Renegades defeated the Warriors 24-13 to capture their first victory in 665 days.

17 News broadcasted the entire evening starting with Taylor’s Tailgate – a 30-minute pregame show featuring notable Renegade alumni past and present.

BC, now 2-0 travels to Golden West College in Orange County for an afternoon game this coming Saturday.