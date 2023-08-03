BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High school football season is just 15 days away, but this year, many games might not even be played on Fridays.

“Friday Night Lights” in Kern County is in danger as a national referee shortage impacts the Central Valley. Nearly half of the varsity schedule is being switched to Thursday or Saturday to accommodate a two-thirds decline in referees in over four years, forcing coaches to scramble and parents to risk missing their sons’ games.

“It can be tough. I had my parents meeting last night and I could not give them one date that’s locked in stone,” Shafter High School head coach Jerald Pierucci told 17 News. “You have, where they may ask for time off to go see their JV son play that plays at 5 p.m.”

Chris Brandy, head coach at Frontier High School, said the shortage brings extra stress.

“It kind of turns everything upside down. You’re constantly having to worry about stuff you don’t want to worry about when you’re 15 days out,” Brandy told 17 News. “You want to worry about football and not all that other stuff.”

The decline in referees has been exacerbated post-COVID. Patrick Kelloway, a recruiter for the Kern County Officials Association, explains why.

“During COVID, when we had the big shutdown, guys and girls went out to find a different secondary income. A lot of those secondary incomes that they found had a better financial part to it,” Kelloway said. “When we came back and football started back up, you just saw guys going, ‘Sorry I’m doing this,’ or ‘Yeah, I’m no longer interested in it.'”

The money needed to lure people away from officiating isn’t much. KCOA’s Instructional Director, Brian Landis, said referees made 11 times the minimum wage for a varsity game back in the 80s. Now, referees only make five times the minimum wage.

However, the money has to come from somewhere, and right now, the high schools that pay referees are climbing out of financial uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

“You know, we lost a year and a half basically of funding to fund our programs,” Tom Haskell, athletic director at Centennial High School, said. “So that made it tough. We’re still playing catchup on that.”

As more challenges lie ahead, Kern County schools and referees are taking it upon themselves to give the best experience to athletes.