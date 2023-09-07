BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than one third of high school football games in Kern County have been moved up to Thursday due to referee scarcity in the school district.

Every school participating in Kern County high school is bound to feel the burn of the referee shortage at some point this season. Everything from a player’s body clock to a coach scheduling practice will be affected. Some games are being flexed over to Thursday night and officials say even Saturday games are possible.

The credit goes to the coaches and players; dealing with class and work after Thursday night games. Most players would be getting ready for the weekend after a standard Friday game but this year is quite different.

Watch 17’s Sports Director, Anthony Vasquez, talk to local parents who give their thoughts on this years schedule changes in the video above.

Thursday Night Games