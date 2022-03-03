BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Bakersfield Condors players have been signed to the Edmonton Oilers in the past two days.

On Wednesday, the Condors announced that defenceman Dmitri Samorukov,22, left-wing James Hamblim, 22, and defenceman Vincent Desharnais, 25, were all signed Nation Hockey League deals with the Oilers. On Thursday, center Seth Griffith, 29, was called up to the Oilers on a two-year, two-way NHL contract.

Samorukov was originally a third-round NHL draft pick by the Oilers in 2017 and has now been re-signed. He has played 88 games as a Condor, scoring three goals and 19 assists. He made his first NHL debut in December against the St. Louis Blues

Hamblin has spent the last two seasons with the Condors playing 39 games and racking up 12 goals and eight assists. This is his first NHL contract.

Desharnais was originally drafted by the Oilers in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL draft, but this is his first NHL contract. He has spent the last three seasons and has played 83 games with the Condors. As a defenceman, Dasharnais has 5 goals and 23 assists as a Condor.

Griffith has played in 455 American Hockey League games and is in his second season with the Condors. He has also played 80 games in the NHL spending the most time on the ice with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres. He has 148 goals and 273 assists over 455 American Hockey League games while being held to 8 goals and 11 assists in the NHL. Griffith made his first appearance on ice for the Oilers in December again the Seattle Kraken.

In January, Griffith was named AHL player of the month.