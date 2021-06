BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New developments emerge tonight as the Kern County Sheriff's Office releases videos from six officer-involved shootings last year ... several from body cameras. Warning to those who view the story, some of this video may be disturbing. In March of 2020, deputies were called to the 2300 block of Highway 58 in Mojave, near Beale Road, for a report of 30-year-old Israel Lucas threatening customers in a dollar store and refusing to leave. When they arrived, deputies say, Lucas fought officers ... leading to a shooting. Some deputies were wounded and Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days later, other deputies from the Mojave substation were involved in another shooting. This happened after deputies responded to the area of Pat Avenue and Holt Street, finding 50-year-old Charles Walsh had struck his grandmother, 71, with a cane, giving her a laceration. When law enforcement tried to arrest him, he started shooting at first responders, in a shootout that left Walsh dead inside his home. No deputies were injured.