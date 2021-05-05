Limited tickets still available for final Condors games of the season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are still a limited amount of tickets left to attend the Condors’ last games of the season at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Tickets are available for games scheduled tonight at 6 p.m., Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8. 

You can purchase single-game tickets on AXS.com. You can also purchase tickets for all three nights by calling 324-PUCK or emailing tickets@bakersfieldcondors.com. All tickets are only available digitally. The box office is currently closed.

