BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School star Grant Buckey is taking his talents to Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman has committed to play college football at the University of Southern California.

The son of former NFL lineman Jeff Buckey and brother of current Stanford Cardinal Zach Buckey, the 17-year-old chose the Trojans over 18 other offers including Michigan, UCLA, and Oregon.

Buckey had 51 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, a team-high seven sacks in nine games as a junior for the Patriots last season.